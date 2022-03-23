REPORT: Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Are Spending Time Together

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are apparently trying to rekindle the flames of their relationship!

The power couple reportedly split back in February, but it sounds like the two are cutting it up again with each other.

According to E! News, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and star actress have been publicly spotted together and the duo is “enjoying” the situation they’re currently in.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together and are happy with where things are. They haven’t had a lot of down time and have been traveling all over seeing friends and visiting different cities. They don’t stay in one place for long,” an unnamed insider explained to E! News.

While it’s not crystal clear whether or not the two are officially back together, there’s no doubt they’re spending time together.

Any rekindling of the relationship has to start with seeing each other!

As a pro-love publication, there’s no doubt I completely and totally support Rodgers and Woodley doing whatever makes them happy.

If that means getting back together, I’m all for it. You never want to see a duo fall apart, especially in the public eye.

Let’s hope they find a way to work it out!