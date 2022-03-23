Top Adviser Turns Against Putin, Leaves Russia: REPORT

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s environmental representative Anatoly Chubais left Russia and stepped down from his position, according to reports Wednesday.

He cited his disapproval for Russia’s war in Ukraine as the reason for leaving, according to a Bloomberg report relying on two sources. Russian state media source TASS also reported his departure from his role.

Chubais is reportedly the most senior Russian official to quit over the war against Ukraine.

Chubais was appointed special representative to Putin in December of 2020, according to TASS. He was tasked with “achieving goals of sustainable development,” according to Reuters.

Prior to his position as Putin’s adviser, he was the head of the nanotechnology innovation company RUSNANO since 2008, and also served as former Russian President Boris Yeltsin’s chief of staff, according to the outlet.

Putin said that those in Russia who do not support the war are “traitors” in a recent speech. (RELATED: Russia Warns US After Biden Calls Putin A ‘War Criminal’)

“Any people, and even more so the Russian people, will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors, and simply spit them out like a gnat that accidentally flew into their mouths, spit them out on the pavement,” Putin said.

“I am convinced that such a natural and necessary cleansing of society will only strengthen our country,” he continued.