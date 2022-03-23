‘They Control Your Brain’: Tucker Argues The Left Uses The ‘Trans Movement’ To ‘Censor’ People

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson argued that the Left uses the “trans movement” to “censor” people on a Wednesday episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Carlson made the remarks in reaction to Twitter suspending his account for posting screenshots of tweets written by the Babylon Bee’s account and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk about Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a transgender woman. The host argued that the Left is forcing society to “repeat a lie” they know is untrue, such as transgender swimmer Lia Thomas fairly winning the NCAA Swimming Championships.

“‘Yes, Lia Thomas is a proud, beautiful woman who won the swim meet because she practiced harder than the other girls,'” Carlson began. “‘Lia Thomas deserved to win. Her victory wasn’t cheating and no, I don’t notice her bulging swimsuit. I have no idea what you’re talking about.’ That’s what they demand you say not because they care about Lia Thomas or any other trans person, they could care less. Making you pretend to believe something you don’t, that’s the point. Because if they can make you believe something you know is untrue, they’ve won. They control your brain.”

WATCH:

The host said the transgender movement is defined by censorship in order to prevent people from arguing against the ideology and “noticing the obvious.” (RELATED: ‘Don’t Believe Facts Are Hate Speech’: Babylon Bee CEO Doubles Down On Rachel Levine Tweet)

“Their first move, always, is censorship and their second move, inevitably, is punishment,” Carlson said. “We learned that again last night when we were suspended from Twitter … The only way out of Twitter jail was to delete our tweet, to pretend we never said it. To cleanse America’s conscience by just whitening out the past.”

Twitter suspended the Babylon Bee on Sunday for a satirical post naming Levine “Man of the Year.” The platform claimed the outlet violated its “hateful conduct” policy, which prohibits a user to discriminate or “promote violence” on the basis of gender identity and several other characteristics.

Kirk was then locked out of his account after he wrote that Levine “spent 54 years of his life as a man. He had a wife and family. He ‘transitioned’ to being a woman in 2011, Joe Biden appointed Levine to be a 4-Star Admiral and now USA Today has named ‘Rachel’ Levine as a ‘woman of the year.’ Where are the feminists?”