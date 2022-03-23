Two Charged With Homicide, Hate Crime In Killing Of Black Navy Veteran, Says DA

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office charged two people with homicide and a hate crime in the killing of a black Navy veteran, according to a Friday press release.

Christina Lyn Garner and Jeremy Wayne Jones were charged with the murder of Justin Peoples, according to the release from the district attorney’s office. The district attorney alleged that Garner and Jones committed a hate crime because they intentionally targeted him due to his race. A third person, Christopher Dimenco, was arraigned on accessory charges, the release noted.

“There’s no place for hate in our community. No one should be victimized because of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or religion,” District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said in the release. “These types of crimes are reprehensible and my administration will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law to hold those who perpetuate hate accountable.”

“White pride.” Two people who accomplished jack in their lives but they have “pride” because of their skin color. Two losers who murdered a veteran and a winner because of the color of his skin. #JustinPeoples name should be trending. https://t.co/PCjiC8iloW via @MailOnline — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 22, 2022

Garner and Jones were accused of killing Peoples at a gas station in Tracy, California, March 15, according to NBC News. Peoples was at the gas station with his girlfriend to get quarters for laundry, the victim’s father said. Garner and Jones allegedly followed Peoples into the gas station before they shot and stabbed him, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Atrocious Act’: Air Force Vet Allegedly Shot And Killed By Ex-Husband Days Into New Marriage)

Peoples, who was 30 years old, joined the Navy in 2010. He was medically discharged about a year later due to ulcers, his father explained to NBC News. Peoples was working as a youth pastor at a local church and also delivered auto parts and packages.

Photos included with the district attorney’s press release indicated that Jones had both white pride and swastika tattoos, according to the Hill.

Peoples is survived by his two children, the outlet reported.