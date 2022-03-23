Editorial

The Chiefs Trade Tyreek Hill To The Miami Dolphins

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 01: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium on November 01, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Kansas City Chiefs have traded Tyreek Hill.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the superstar receiver has been traded to the Dolphins in exchange for multiple draft picks, including a first rounder. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Dolphins have also handed Hill a new four-year deal worth more than $120 million. The talented receiver will earn $72.2 million guaranteed.

Welcome to more carnage and chaos in the NFL! It seems like this is the craziest NFL offseason we’ve ever had, and Hill being moved to Miami is just the latest example that all bets are off in 2022.

Now, the Dolphins have another awesome weapon for Tua to throw to. If he doesn’t ball out in 2022, the problem at quarterback might not be fixable.

If you’re a Dolphins fan, today is a great day. That much is for sure! It’s going to be a ton of fun to see how Hill does with a big change of scenery.