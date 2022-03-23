The Chiefs Trade Tyreek Hill To The Miami Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded Tyreek Hill.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the superstar receiver has been traded to the Dolphins in exchange for multiple draft picks, including a first rounder. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here it is: The #Chiefs are trading six-time Pro Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The return is a first-round pick and more, while Hill gets a contract extension that puts him among the highest paid WRs in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

The Dolphins have also handed Hill a new four-year deal worth more than $120 million. The talented receiver will earn $72.2 million guaranteed.

Overall, this is a 4-year extension worth $120M per agent @DrewJRosenhaus with $72.2M guaranteed. As @TomPelissero said, the 3-year numbers are below. https://t.co/3Ntrj8Edm6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

Welcome to more carnage and chaos in the NFL! It seems like this is the craziest NFL offseason we’ve ever had, and Hill being moved to Miami is just the latest example that all bets are off in 2022.

Now, the Dolphins have another awesome weapon for Tua to throw to. If he doesn’t ball out in 2022, the problem at quarterback might not be fixable.

$25M per year for Tyreek Hill in new money average. https://t.co/sXapFn5ZTo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

If you’re a Dolphins fan, today is a great day. That much is for sure! It’s going to be a ton of fun to see how Hill does with a big change of scenery.