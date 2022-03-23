Incredible Viral Video Reportedly Shows Ukrainian Artillery Raining Down On Russian Forces

Another wild video has surfaced from the Ukraine/Russia war.

In a video tweeted by journalist Illia Ponomarenko, Ukrainian artillery was reportedly obliterating a Russian column. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the insane video below.

Ukrainian artillery in action against Russian columns in the south pic.twitter.com/NRB0P7kvfn — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 23, 2022

I know I sound like a broken record at this point, but the videos coming out of Ukraine are truly nothing short of absolutely incredible.

Not only are they incredible, but they’re also not slowing down. If anything, we’re seeing more videos now than ever before.

Violent Video Shows Huge Gun Battle Against Russian Forces In Ukraine https://t.co/UjKf2nPJJK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2022

Watching the Ukrainians fight like hell against the Russian invaders has been inspiring as all hell. We’d all like to think we’d do the same, but you never know what you’d do until the bullets start flying.

Well, the Ukrainian military and the citizens of the country have continued to punch way above their weight. There’s no debate about that at all.

Insane Video Reportedly Shows A Russian Attack Helicopter Getting Blown To Bits https://t.co/Frl4W2SUJE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2022

I can’t wait to see what kind of war video we get next. I have no doubt at all that we’re not even close to being done.