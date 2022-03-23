Editorial

Incredible Viral Video Reportedly Shows Ukrainian Artillery Raining Down On Russian Forces

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Another wild video has surfaced from the Ukraine/Russia war.

In a video tweeted by journalist Illia Ponomarenko, Ukrainian artillery was reportedly obliterating a Russian column. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the insane video below.

I know I sound like a broken record at this point, but the videos coming out of Ukraine are truly nothing short of absolutely incredible.

Not only are they incredible, but they’re also not slowing down. If anything, we’re seeing more videos now than ever before.

Watching the Ukrainians fight like hell against the Russian invaders has been inspiring as all hell. We’d all like to think we’d do the same, but you never know what you’d do until the bullets start flying.

Well, the Ukrainian military and the citizens of the country have continued to punch way above their weight. There’s no debate about that at all.

I can’t wait to see what kind of war video we get next. I have no doubt at all that we’re not even close to being done.