Ukrainians Reportedly Steal Russian Armored Personnel Carrier, Take It For A Joyride In Epic Viral Video

Some Ukrainians reportedly got their hands on a Russian armored personnel carrier, and the video is awesome.

In a video tweeted early Wednesday morning by the news organization NEXTA, some Ukrainians stole the armored personnel carrier and were whipping around in it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unsurprisingly, they looked very happy with themselves! Give it a watch below.

Young people in the #Sumy region have squeezed out a #Russian armored personnel carrier and are riding on it. pic.twitter.com/DL4XezF0YR — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 23, 2022

Even though the Ukrainians are involved in a brutal war against the Russians ever since the invasion started, it’s never a bad thing to see a little humor.

Even in an active war zone unlike anything we’ve seen in Europe since WWII, these guys still found a reason to laugh, and I don’t blame them.

Violent Video Shows Huge Gun Battle Against Russian Forces In Ukraine https://t.co/UjKf2nPJJK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2022

If I stole a Russian armored personnel carrier and was driving around in it, I’d also probably be laughing. I’d find it absolutely hilarious.

Now, is this video as crazy as some of the other stuff we’ve seen out of Ukraine since the war started? No, but it’s still pretty wild. Again, these guys stole a Russian armored personnel carrier and driving it around like it was no big deal!

How can you not love that?

Insane Video Reportedly Shows A Russian Attack Helicopter Getting Blown To Bits https://t.co/Frl4W2SUJE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2022

Props to these dudes for just being guys, despite the horrific situation on the ground.