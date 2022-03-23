Up To 15,000 Russian Soldiers Dead So Far, NATO Says

Anywhere from 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in the war on Ukraine so far, a NATO official told the Associated Press Wednesday.

NATO’s estimate came from information from Ukrainian officials, Russian information and open source intelligence, the official speaking on the condition of anonymity told the AP.

Russia’s total casualty numbers, including those that were killed or wounded, are estimated to be from 30,000 to 40,000, the NATO official said.

U.S. officials cited 7,000 Russian troop deaths as of March 16, saying that was a conservative estimate, according to The New York Times. Even if the number is closer to 7,000, fewer American troops died in over two decades in Iraq and Afghanistan combined, compared to Russia’s performance in four weeks. (RELATED: Russian Troop Casualties Exceed 7,000 Within A Few Weeks Of Ukraine Invasion)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that thousands of Ukrainians have been killed in the war so far, including 121 children, in a speech to the Japanese Parliament Wednesday.

Russia’s last estimates, reported by the defense ministry March 2, said that 498 Russian soldiers died and 1,597 were injured, according to Reuters.

Russian state media source Komsomolskaya Pravda published an article claiming that 9,861 Russian soldiers were killed and 16,153 were wounded, according to screenshots from ABC and Wall Street Journal reporters. The paragraph has since been deleted.