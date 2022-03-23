What It Would Take For The War In Ukraine To End With Diplomacy

Russia’s war in Ukraine can end with diplomacy, but peace talks will only prove successful if one party has a major advantage in the war, experts told the Daily Caller.

Ben Hodges, former commander of United States Army Europe and Pershing Chair in Strategic Studies at the Center for European Policy Analysis, told the Daily Caller that Russia’s military running into problems means a diplomatic solution could be in sight.

“I imagine that [a diplomatic solution] is possible, especially if Russia continues to bleed and have so much trouble like it has right now,” Hodges said, adding that Russia is likely to run out of steam within the next few days.

Russia “won’t be able to continue its offensive. They are already stalling in so many places. So they will start looking for a way out of some sort,” Hodges continued. He cited Russia’s manpower shortage, fuel shortages, potential ammunition shortages and reliance on help from other countries.

“They are recruiting Syrians to come fight, which is an amazing signal. They’re asking China for help… I don’t think they can sustain the amount of bombing and artillery and rockets that they’re doing right now. They still haven’t captured Mariupol and Kyiv,” he said. (RELATED: Biden Warns China Of ‘Consequences’ Should It Aid Russian Invasion Of Ukraine)

“The Russians will only agree [to a diplomatic solution] if they can take advantage, or if they are looking to stall, to buy time to recover,” he said, claiming that Russia is bombing civilians to pressure Ukraine into an agreement to stop the war.

If Ukraine agrees to a diplomatic solution, giving up territory should not be part of the agreement, Hodges said.

Ukraine “shouldn’t have to give up land that Russia has seized through this aggression, and we should not encourage [Ukraine] to do that… No one should trust for a second that if there is a big agreement where Ukraine declares neutrality, that Russia will respect that,” Hodges said. “All of us will need to keep pressure on Russia, because they don’t have a history of living up to agreements.”

President of the American Foreign Policy Council Herman Pirchner Jr. also told the Daily Caller that Ukraine will not accept any deal that includes giving up territory.