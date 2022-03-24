‘Collapse’: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Warns Biden Is Losing Support Of Key Democrat Voters

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said President Joe Biden is potentially facing a “collapse” of support among left-wing Democrats and young people.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke with New York 1 News political anchor Errol Louis on Thursday in an interview where she discussed the president’s waning support ahead of the congressional midterms.

The congresswoman discussed progressive issues Biden campaigned on, such as canceling student debt and how the president has yet to deliver on the campaign promise.

“It is Biden’s power and ability to cancel student debt and nobody else’s.” In an exclusive, in-depth interview, @AOC tells @ErrolLouis missteps and broken campaign promises are causing the collapse in support from the president’s base. Tonight at 7 p.m. on @InsideCityHall. pic.twitter.com/TIGlFysliQ — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) March 24, 2022

“It is Biden’s power and ability to cancel student debt, and nobody else’s,” she told Louis. The president has not used executive authority to forgive tens of thousands of student loan debt unilaterally. Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley called on the president to cancel up to $50,000 of student debt.

Louis asked Ocasio-Cortez if she thought the administration would try and tackle the issue again, to which the congresswoman replied, “I do think that time for the administration is running out.” (RELATED: Pelosi Pulls Rank On Biden, Says He Doesn’t Have The Power To Cancel Student Debt)

Ocasio-Cortez said Biden is losing the support of crucial Democrat voters due to his inability to deliver on his promises. “We need to acknowledge that this isn’t just about middle of the road, increasingly narrow band of independent voters, but, this is really about the collapse of support among young people, among Democratic base, feeling like they worked overtime to get this president elected and they aren’t necessarily being seen,” she said.