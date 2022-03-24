Arizona Athletic Director Reacts To Benn Mathurin Appearing To Touch A TCU Cheerleader

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke has responded to a viral video of Benn Mathurin appearing to touch a TCU cheerleader.

Mathurin went mega-viral after he appeared to possibly touch a TCU cheerleader following the Wildcats beating the Horned Frogs in the second round.

In my opinion, the contact – if there was any – appeared to be completely accidental given the fact Mathurin wasn’t even looking at the cheerleader.

You can watch the video of the situation below and decide for yourself.

Heeke told ESPN the following about the situation:

Shortly after returning to Tucson, I was notified that people on social media were claiming a video clip showed Bennedict Mathurin may have made physical contact with a TCU student while walking off the court. I have reached out to TCU’s Athletics Department and I spoke with Bennedict. While he does not recall any contact, he has attempted to reach out to the TCU student through their Athletic Department to apologize.

Outside of this statement and possibly a private conversation between Mathurin and the cheerleader, I’m not sure what else people want to happen.

Again, in my humble opinion, it looked like a complete accident if contact was made. He wasn’t looking at her and had both of his arms out as he left the court following the win.

Now, does that mean he shouldn’t apologize to the young woman if contact was made? He definitely still should. Just because it was an accident doesn’t mean a brief conversation shouldn’t take place.

Having said that, the idea that we should rip this young man to shreds if it was truly an accident is a bit extreme.

