Colin Kaepernick Asks NFL Teams To Bring Him In For A Workout

Colin Kaepernick (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NikoTamurian/status/1506734925264809984)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Colin Kaepernick is still clinging to the dream of playing in the NFL again.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been very public about staying in shape in hopes of playing again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s openly asking teams to give him a shot.

In a video tweeted by Niko Tamurian, Kaepernick said he wants teams to bring him in for a workout and that his “talent and my skill set will speak for itself.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

This is honestly just getting pathetic and sad at this point. It’s like watching an aging actor clinging like hell to the possibility they’re still a Hollywood star.

The ship has sailed. Move on! The dream is dead. It’s over!

 

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season. I was only a couple years out of college back then.

That’s how long it’s been. Yet, Kaep wants people to believe that he is still ready to roll. My friends, that’s just not how life works. You can’t sit out for more than five years and just show up and ball out in the NFL.

Anyone who thinks differently has no idea how football works.

I have no idea how much longer Kaepernick will keep this shtick up, but there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s played his last snap in the NFL.