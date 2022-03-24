Colin Kaepernick Asks NFL Teams To Bring Him In For A Workout

Colin Kaepernick is still clinging to the dream of playing in the NFL again.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been very public about staying in shape in hopes of playing again.

Now, he’s openly asking teams to give him a shot.

NFL Legend Reveals If Colin Kaepernick Will Likely Play In The NFL Again. Will His Comments Surprise Fans? https://t.co/XEJFOgjilv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2022

In a video tweeted by Niko Tamurian, Kaepernick said he wants teams to bring him in for a workout and that his “talent and my skill set will speak for itself.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

Kaepernick on his message to NFL teams concerned on him being out of the league for 6 years –@komonews pic.twitter.com/ryllJOlVgB — Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) March 23, 2022

This is honestly just getting pathetic and sad at this point. It’s like watching an aging actor clinging like hell to the possibility they’re still a Hollywood star.

The ship has sailed. Move on! The dream is dead. It’s over!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7)

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season. I was only a couple years out of college back then.

That’s how long it’s been. Yet, Kaep wants people to believe that he is still ready to roll. My friends, that’s just not how life works. You can’t sit out for more than five years and just show up and ball out in the NFL.

Anyone who thinks differently has no idea how football works.

Colin Kaepernick is a bum and a garbage quarterback. The media’s nonstop praising of him is disgusting. He’s not a hero. pic.twitter.com/JVsbLfzZOb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 17, 2022

I have no idea how much longer Kaepernick will keep this shtick up, but there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s played his last snap in the NFL.