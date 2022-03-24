Biden Administration On Pace To Make More Than 200,000 Border Detentions In March

The Biden administration is likely to make more than 200,000 detentions at the U.S.-Mexico border in the month of March, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) preliminary data obtained by The Washington Post.

The increase will mark the highest monthly total since August 2021, the Post reported. CBP detained nearly 7,500 migrants per day in custody in February.

CBP facilities have been over capacity, holding over 15,000 migrants each day at border stations and tent facilities, according to the Post.

Border facilities already affected by a surge of crossings have prompted Border Patrol to begin releasing migrants in nearby towns. On March 22, the city of Carrizo Springs, Texas, alerted residents to the release of processed migrants due to the capacity of the facility at the nearby border station.

“These individuals have been processed with a background and criminal check, the normal process was to be transported back to the Eagle Pass area but due to that facility having no vacancy due to the high volume of migrants, the federal government has instructed the local border patrol to start releasing these individuals here in Carrizo Springs. Typically, the release would happen in Eagle Pass,” the public notice stated.

The Biden administration is reportedly considering ending the pandemic public health order, Title 42, that has resulted in the expulsions of more than 1.7 million migrants since its implementation in March 2020. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Gooden Demands Biden Provide Plan For Title 42’s Reported End)

Officials are warning that the move could usher in a “mass migration event” of over 170,000 migrants attempting to cross from Mexico, Axios reported.

