EXCLUSIVE: Rob O’Neill Reveals What Joe Biden And Barack Obama Are Like Behind Closed Doors

Rob O’Neill had some very interesting comments about meeting Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

I recently sat down with the former Navy SEAL for a long interview on a variety of topics, and I couldn’t pass up the chance to ask him about meeting Obama and Biden after the raid to kill Osama Bin Laden.

Despite disagreeing with their politics, O’Neill revealed some thoughts that might surprise some of his fans. You can watch his full comments below.

I love hearing stories like this from people. A lot of people might assume that O’Neill doesn’t like the former POTUS and current president because their politics don’t have a lot in common.

While they certainly might not agree on much, it’s clear that O’Neill thought they were both great guys as individuals behind closed doors.

After all, the story about Obama hanging the flag above his bed is downright awesome, and that’s true no matter where you fall on the political spectrum!

Would Americans pick up weapons and carry out Red Dawn style attacks if the USA were invaded? It’s a fun question to debate, and I had to ask Rob O’Neill (@mchooyah) his thoughts. He thinks a lot of people would fight back. WATCH HERE: pic.twitter.com/vs0JLAr3Vo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 23, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest clips from the interview with Rob O’Neill as I have them. It was a great time, and I can’t wait to do it again.