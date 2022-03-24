Editorial

Jorge Masvidal Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/roshloweWPLG/status/1506818687524917251 and Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Jorge Masvidal has been arrested.

The Miami Beach police announced late Wednesday night that the UFC star was taken into custody on charges of aggravated battery with a mask and felony criminal mischief after he allegedly attacked Colby Covington outside of a restaurant.

You can see his mugshot in the tweet from the police below.

In a video tweeted by Rosh Lowe, Masvidal could be seen rushing into a police building while handcuffed. You can watch it below.

As I always say, Masvidal has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s our system here, and we should all be incredibly thankful for it.

Having said that, this is an incredibly serious situation and Masvidal isn’t facing a minor traffic ticket. He’s facing two serious charges after allegedly attacking Covington.

The rivalry between them went from being interesting to going completely off the rails in a matter of weeks. The UFC is a wild beast, and Masvidal might now be in a huge amount of trouble.

We’ll have to wait and see how Dana White responds, but there’s no doubt this is the craziest thing an active fighter has allegedly done in a long time.