Jorge Masvidal Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal has been arrested.

The Miami Beach police announced late Wednesday night that the UFC star was taken into custody on charges of aggravated battery with a mask and felony criminal mischief after he allegedly attacked Colby Covington outside of a restaurant.

You can see his mugshot in the tweet from the police below.

ARREST: MBPD Detectives have arrested and charged Jorge Masvidal with:

– Aggravated Battery w/Mask

– Felony Criminal Mischief See reports and booking photo below for more details. pic.twitter.com/OkW6LbZQHn — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 24, 2022

In a video tweeted by Rosh Lowe, Masvidal could be seen rushing into a police building while handcuffed. You can watch it below.

Exclusive @GamebredFighter headed to jail on an aggravated battery charge after his alleged attack on @ColbyCovMMA Exclusive video and story on @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/HGJhTz25Kj — Rosh Lowe (@roshloweWPLG) March 24, 2022

As I always say, Masvidal has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s our system here, and we should all be incredibly thankful for it.

Having said that, this is an incredibly serious situation and Masvidal isn’t facing a minor traffic ticket. He’s facing two serious charges after allegedly attacking Covington.

The rivalry between them went from being interesting to going completely off the rails in a matter of weeks. The UFC is a wild beast, and Masvidal might now be in a huge amount of trouble.

JUST IN: Jorge Masvidal, wearing a surgical mask and hoodie, sucker punched Colby Covington twice, according to new info I’ve obtained. Covington was hit in the mouth and eye. One of his teeth did break, cops say. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 22, 2022

We’ll have to wait and see how Dana White responds, but there’s no doubt this is the craziest thing an active fighter has allegedly done in a long time.