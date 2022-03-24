A ‘Week-Long Indoctrination Of Your Students,’ Texas Attorney General Says School District Is Breaking Texas Law In ‘Pride Week’ Events

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told an Austin school district it is breaking state law by providing sex education to young students without parental consent at its “Pride Week” activities in a Tuesday letter.

Paxton told the Austin Independent School District (AISD) that its “Pride Week” events are in “violation” of state law, according to the letter he sent the district. Paxton said Texas law requires students to get “written consent” from parents before providing instruction on “human sexuality.”

“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a weeklong instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” Paxton wrote. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails to obtain parental consent, but subtly cuts parents out of the loop. Either way, you are breaking state law.”

He encouraged the district to take “immediate action to rectify this situation” and told parents they can file grievances with the AISD school board and the Texas Education Agency.

In response to Paxton’s letter, AISD Superintendent Stephanie S. Elizalde said she wanted all AISD “LGBTQIA+ students to know that we are proud of them and that we will protect them against political attacks.”

Just one day into the weeklong, district-wide event, Paxton said his office received reports that students were encouraged to keep conversations about “sensitive topics … confidential, presumably from parents.”

At Doss Elementary School, children were encouraged to “keep what happened” at “Pride Week” events between students and school staff “confidential,” according to documents posted to Twitter.

Today, I sent a letter to @AustinISD for their curriculum and lesson plans that constitute “human sexuality instruction” governed by state law. The Texas Legislature has made it clear that when it comes to sex education, parents—not school districts—are in charge. pic.twitter.com/pVZ4Sj8GMF — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) March 22, 2022

“What we say in this room stays in this room,” pre-K through second-grade students were told, according to the “Pride Week” documents posted on Twitter.

The week’s events include “community circles” that are confidential “in the sense that makes students feel trusted and respected for their privacy,” Eduardo Villa, AISD’s media relations specialist, previously told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: School District To Host An Event Open To ‘Priority Families Only,’ Separating Attendees By Skin Color)

“We aren’t worried about Paxton’s letter. Pride Week and sex education are different,” Villa said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation on Thursday. “Celebrating diversity and acceptance is completely legal.”

“With just one full day of ‘Pride Week’ on the books, we received reports of ‘community circles’—group discussions on sensitive topics that students are encouraged to keep confidential, presumably from parents,” Paxton said in his letter. “The Texas Legislature has made it clear that when it comes to sex education, parents—not school districts—are in charge.”

