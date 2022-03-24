Editorial

Kirk Herbstreit Agrees To A Massive Extension With ESPN

Jan 7, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; TV analyst Kirk Herbstreit before the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Kirk Herbstreit is staying with ESPN.

The network announced Wednesday that the face of College GameDay has signed “a multi-year extension with ESPN.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details aren’t known, but you can bet like hell he’s getting the bag.

Herbstreit is hands down one of the most talented people in the world of sports media, and when you have a guy like him, you do whatever is necessary to keep him.

Now, ESPN has locked him up and Herbstreit will also do NFL games for Amazon. He’s absolutely crushing it right now.

While I have plenty of issues with the way ESPN is run, the college football product put out by the network is second to none, and College GameDay is the main reason why.

As the face of GameDay, there was no chance ESPN was ever going to let Herbstreit leave. Now, he’s locked in for several more years!

 

Props to Herbstreit for getting paid!