Kirk Herbstreit Agrees To A Massive Extension With ESPN

Kirk Herbstreit is staying with ESPN.

The network announced Wednesday that the face of College GameDay has signed "a multi-year extension with ESPN."

Salary details aren’t known, but you can bet like hell he’s getting the bag.

Herbstreit is hands down one of the most talented people in the world of sports media, and when you have a guy like him, you do whatever is necessary to keep him.

Now, ESPN has locked him up and Herbstreit will also do NFL games for Amazon. He’s absolutely crushing it right now.

While I have plenty of issues with the way ESPN is run, the college football product put out by the network is second to none, and College GameDay is the main reason why.

As the face of GameDay, there was no chance ESPN was ever going to let Herbstreit leave. Now, he’s locked in for several more years!

Props to Herbstreit for getting paid!