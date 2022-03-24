Lady Gaga Accused Of Destroying Heidi Montag’s Career

Early-2000s reality star Heidi Montag accused Lady Gaga of “sabotaging” her music career during a podcast Monday.

“People are like, ‘I love Lady Gaga,’ I’m sure she’s great, but I have not had the best encounter with her,” Montag said during an interview on “The Unpopular with Jacques Peterson” podcast. Montag and Gaga were both working with the same producer, RedOne, after the reality star’s success as every Millennial’s favorite female villain in “The Hills,” PageSix reported.

Gaga and Montag were both just up-and-comers in the music industry when their relationship took a wrong turn over a song entitled “Fashion,” written by Gaga, PageSix reported. At the time, RedOne (real name Nadir Khayat) told Us Weekly that Montag had “a star quality — a powerful personality with no limits. She can do anything and make it sound credible. She’s a born star.”

RedOne and Gaga were writing partners at the time, so he needed permission to let Montag release the song “Fashion,” PageSix reported. Montag told the podcast host that Gaga was fine with her using the song, and even featured the song during a segment on “The View,” according to the outlet.

Apparently, when the producers of the 2009 chick-flick “Confessions of a Shopaholic” heard the track, they wanted it for the movie, prompting Gaga to take the song back from Montag. “‘No, I’m pulling that song, and I’m recording it. It’s not Heidi’s anymore,'” Montag said during the podcast.

Gaga then released the song herself. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says Her Plane Was Hit By Lightning, Cancelling Big Concert)

Heidi Montag claims Lady Gaga sabotaged her music career https://t.co/700UuulMJ6 via @DailyMailCeleb — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) March 23, 2022

Montag then took her speculation a step further, claiming that Gaga was a “fan” of “The Hills,” and even more so of Montag’s best friend-turned-enemy Lauren Conrad. Gaga allegedly told RedOne that she would stop working with him if he continued to work with Montag, so he dropped the reality star, PageSix reported.