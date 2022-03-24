MLB Star Manny Machado Photographed Wearing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ T-Shirt

Major League Baseball (MLB) star Manny Machado was photographed on Wednesday wearing a shirt with a popular anti-President Joe Biden chant printed on the front.

Machado, a third baseman for the San Diego Padres, was pictured donning a “Let’s Go Brandon” t-shirt, a popular slogan criticizing Biden, during spring training media interviews in Arizona, according to a KUSI News tweet.

Padres superstar Manny Machado repping a “Let’s Go Brandon” shirt at Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/9l451zRBy0 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 24, 2022

The outlet posted the picture of the golden-glove infielder in the shirt on Wednesday in a tweet that has now garnered over 30,000 likes.

“Padres superstar Manny Machado repping a “Let’s Go Brandon” shirt at Spring Training,” the tweet said with no follow-up.

“Let’s Go Brandon” became popular after Nascar driver Brandon Brown’s famous interview with NBC Sports reporter Kelly Stavast after his Xfinity Series race win in Talladega, Alabama.

As Stavast was interviewing Brown, the crowd began chanting the phrase, “F*ck Joe Biden,” loud enough to make it onto NBC’s live broadcast.

“As you can hear, the chants from the crowd: Let’s go, Brandon,” she said to Brown after his win.

When Stavast asked Brown if he could hear the crowd chanting “Let’s Go, Brandon,” she created the viral PC version of the original anti-Biden chant.

Manny Machado is the only man who can save Major League Baseball. pic.twitter.com/PuIOAZK1av — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 23, 2022

President of Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG) Nick Adams tweeted the photo praising Machado.

“Manny Machado is the only man who can save Major League Baseball,” Adams tweeted.