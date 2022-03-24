Miami Beach Bans Alcohol Sales After 6 P.M.

Authorities announced certain areas of Miami Beach will not be able to sell alcohol after 6 p.m. for three days beginning Thursday, March 24.

City leaders said Wednesday that “the sale or distribution of any alcoholic beverage(s) for off-premises consumption, with or without payment or consideration therefor, shall be prohibited in the curfew area after 6 p.m.” during this timeframe, WSVN reported. (RELATED: Miami Beach Mayor Criticizes Spring Breakers ‘Who Want To Let Loose’ During COVID-19 Pandemic)

In Miami Beach, authorities say they’ve had enough with the violence during spring break and are limiting alcohol sales in certain areas this weekend where a curfew is in effect. https://t.co/3R4JAAJKMj — KTVU (@KTVU) March 24, 2022

City leaders referred to the city’s midnight curfew in the South Beach area that will also be enforced this weekend. The curfew specifically affects businesses located from 23rd Street and Dade Boulevard in the north to Government Cut in the south, WSVN reported.

“I’ve never had a curfew here before,” Jason Cortes from New York told WSVN.

Artie Olivari, another New York visitor, told WSVN, “I think that’s insane. We’re from New York City. We don’t like that stuff.”

Two separate shootings occurred last weekend in Miami Beach, injuring five people, and nine officers have been hurt since spring break began, Fox 5 reported.

“What I saw this year made me look at it and almost cringe,” Miami Beach Police Chief Richard M. Clements said in a press conference, according to WSVN. “You see that gunfire was almost 10 feet from an officer who was on an ATV, to dive off the ATV and get behind it, because he didn’t know where the gunfire was coming from. That’s a problem. … We have to do something.”