Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe Movie With Ana De Armas Officially Rated NC-17 For ‘Some Sexual Content’

Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie “Blonde” has officially been slapped with the strictest rating possible.

There have long been rumors that the film with Ana de Armas contained enough sexual content to deserve an NC-17 rating, and that’s exactly how it’s played out, according to Yahoo. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“Blonde” has officially been rated NC-17 for “some sexual content.” For those of you who don’t know, in order to get an NC-17 rating, you have to see content that is considered too graphic for an R-rating.

That means “Blonde” is probably going to shock some people.

Back in 2020, the author of the book the film is based on, Joyce Carol Oates, tweeted that the movie is “starting brilliant, very disturbing.”

(just a parenthetical aside–I have seen the rough cut of Andrew Dominick’s adaptation & it is startling, brilliant, very disturbing & [perhaps most surprisingly] an utterly “feminist” interpretation… not sure that any male director has ever achieved anything this.) https://t.co/zUubjH5yqV — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 10, 2020

It’s going to be absolutely fascinating to see what happens once “Blonde” hits Netflix. Again, there have been whispers and rumors about the nature of this film for a very long time.

Now, “Blonde” officially has an NC-17 rating with Armas in the main role. It’s going to be very interesting to see just how wild this movie gets.

NC-17 ratings are rarely handed out compared to the rest of the ratings on the table. That means there must be some shocking stuff in this movie.

According to industry insiders, Netflix was “absolutely horrified” by the sexually graphic final cut of BLONDE submitted by director Andrew Dominik. They want a new version, Dominik doesn’t — explains the delayed release of the film. pic.twitter.com/RpKfhBxk39 — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) August 3, 2021

“Blonde” is expected at some point in 2022 on Netflix, and I have no doubt it’s going to move the needle in a huge way.