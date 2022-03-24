‘I’m Having Nightmares About It’: North Carolina Teacher Resigns After Launching Into Verbal Tirade

A North Carolina teacher resigned after a student recorded him shouting obscenities and making allegedly “racially motivated” comments during class, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Student Cimayiah Josey recorded the video. Josey said she was “traumatized” after the Southwest High School teacher allegedly hit a golf club on the floor and threw a desk and textbook, News & Observer reported.

“Does anybody else want to try my authority because I’m fucking done playing with you idiots … You can go through life and live on the fucking system, draw your paycheck on the first and the fifteenth from my taxes, and live just an absolutely horrible life, I don’t care,” the teacher said. “You can be another statistic, I don’t care. That’s on you.”

Parents were notified by Onslow County Schools spokesman Brent Anderson about an “inappropriate verbal outburst by a staff member” in a classroom during the first period, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“The type of behavior exhibited in this situation will not be tolerated and is certainly not representative of the employees of Southwest High School, or any other employees who work in our district,” the district said in a statement to parents. (RELATED: Loudoun County Public Schools Failed To Inform Parents About Bathroom Assault)

Josey said that the teacher’s outburst followed an interaction with a black student who had his computer out during class. Josey also said that she believed the comments were racially motivated.

“Him calling someone a statistic, living off of his paycheck, it stuck out to me because … some people assume that African American people are on the state assistance or government assistance, so I feel like he said that because that’s a normal stereotype that goes around about us as a community,” Josey said according to News Observer. “It was unnecessary and uncalled for. It hurt.”

“I don’t want to go back to school,” the teen continued. “All I do is hear the cracking of the golf club. I have nightmares about it.”

Nicky Josey, whose daughter recorded the teacher’s tirade, said she did not expect an educator to talk to her child in such an aggressive manner.

“I don’t talk to my children like that, so I didn’t really expect an educator to talk to my child like that,” the mother said. “To listen to the video for the first time, I had tears in my eyes.”

District officials told ABC 12 that the teacher submitted his resignation and is no longer an employee. The district did not release the name of the teacher.