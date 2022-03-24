Former Olympian Calls Out SCOTUS Nominee For Refusing To Define ‘Woman’

Eli Bremer, a former Olympic athlete running for Senate in Colorado as a Republican, criticized Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for refusing to provide a definition of “woman.”

Bremer questioned how Jackson, who if confirmed would be the first black woman on the Supreme Court, could protect women’s rights if she could not define what a woman is, Fox News reported.

“After all, how can you protect something that you cannot define?” Bremer told Fox News.

Bremer’s comments came in response to remarks by Jackson during her confirmation hearing, in which she claimed to be unable to provide a definition of a woman.

“Can I provide a definition? No, I can’t,” Jackson answered when Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked her to define the word “woman.” “Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.”

WATCH:

“Amongst other things, women have fought for the right to have equity in the workplace and protections through the creation of human resource divisions and have fought for Title IX,” Bremer told Fox News. “Defining a female in sport is the core issue of women’s rights in sport, which have been federally protected by the federal government for the last 50 years.”

Bremer referred to transgender athlete Lia Thomas, who dominated women’s collegiate swimming in the 2021-2022 season after ranking in the high 400s during a three-year career in men’s college swimming. (RELATED: These GOP Governors Blocked Efforts To Keep Biological Men From Dominating Women’s Sports)

“In a world where Lia Thomas, a biological male, is robbing biological female athletes of their titles and scholarships, how should any woman feel that their rights will be protected under Joe Biden’s Supreme Court?” Bremer asked. “Women’s rights advocates and feminists everywhere should be calling for her not to be confirmed.”

Bremer did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for additional comment.

