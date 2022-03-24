REPORT: The Browns Don’t Need A First Round Pick To Trade Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield’s trade value isn’t very high.

The Cleveland Browns are actively attempting to move the quarterback after trading for Deshaun Watson, and, according to Mary Kay Cabot, the franchise isn’t necessarily looking for a first round pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Browns not seeking a 1st-rounder for Baker Mayfield; his trade request and intent not to play for them didn’t drive the Deshaun Watson deal, and more: Browns Insider https://t.co/0iIzdkEEx3 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 23, 2022

It’s pretty wild that Mayfield is going to go from being the first overall pick just a few years ago to not even being worth a first-rounder in 2022.

It just goes to show how quickly things can change in the NFL and how things are very fluid.

The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, and people are outraged because the QB faces allegations of sexual misconduct.@dhookstead breaks down why Watson was in such high demand, despite the allegations. pic.twitter.com/w7i1ev5Bvy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 21, 2022

I can’t remember the last time a first overall pick who was a quarterback had their value plummet in such shocking fashion. It has to be JaMarcus Russell, right?

If you’re a former first overall pick, there’s no excuse to not at least be worth a late first-rounder in the event of a trade. Apparently, Mayfield isn’t even worth that.

Now, will a team trade for Mayfield? There’s no doubt someone will eventually call coming, especially if they can get him for a third-rounder. At that point, you’re getting a serious bargain. Despite the fact I have plenty of issues with Mayfield, there’s no doubt he can start for lower-end teams.

It should be fascinating to see how it works out in Cleveland! Welcome to life in the NFL!