REPORT: Ukraine Destroys Russian Military Ship, Insane Viral Video Allegedly Shows The Damage

Ukraine has reportedly taken out a Russian military ship.

According to the news agency NEXTA, the Ukrainian military claimed to have taken down “a large landing ship” in the port of Berdyansk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In videos and photos making the rounds online, a massive ship can be seen engulfed by flames and smoke. You can see a video of the allegedly destroyed ship in the tweet below.

It’s always important to recognize that information coming out of an active war zone can be very fluid, but as the videos and photos show, something clearly went down.

There are also a lot of other reports backing up the claim that a Russian ship was destroyed.

It’s also the latest example of how the Ukrainians are refusing to just give up and let Putin steamroll their country.

They’re forcing the Russians to pay for every inch they want in blood, and the fighting has been fierce.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine. So far, we’ve seen some insane stuff, and it looks like things are only going to get crazier from here.