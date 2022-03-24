REPORT: Ukraine Destroys Russian Military Ship, Insane Viral Video Allegedly Shows The Damage

Ukraine has reportedly taken out a Russian military ship.

According to the news agency NEXTA, the Ukrainian military claimed to have taken down “a large landing ship” in the port of Berdyansk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

⚡️The #Ukrainian Navy reports that a large landing ship of the #Russian Black Sea Fleet was destroyed in the port of #Berdyansk. pic.twitter.com/ulZnf4l6bQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 24, 2022

In videos and photos making the rounds online, a massive ship can be seen engulfed by flames and smoke. You can see a video of the allegedly destroyed ship in the tweet below.

It’s always important to recognize that information coming out of an active war zone can be very fluid, but as the videos and photos show, something clearly went down.

There are also a lot of other reports backing up the claim that a Russian ship was destroyed.

Ukraine’s defence ministry saying it has destroyed the Orsk, a Russian landing ship, in Berdyansk. pic.twitter.com/lsWCqkK7tn — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) March 24, 2022

A ship is reportedly on fire at Berdyansk port in Russian occupied southern-Ukraine on the Sea of Azov coast pic.twitter.com/Puw7sLYipu — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) March 24, 2022

Russian landing vessel Orsk is now to meet Sponge Bob at the Berdyansk port. pic.twitter.com/bi717aVHbS — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 24, 2022

It’s also the latest example of how the Ukrainians are refusing to just give up and let Putin steamroll their country.

They’re forcing the Russians to pay for every inch they want in blood, and the fighting has been fierce.

Ukrainian Navy officially announced the destruction of a Russian Alligator-class landing ship BDK-69 “Orsk” in the port of Berdyansk.https://t.co/YE2uJr0MTu pic.twitter.com/69I0YCuUMa — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) March 24, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine. So far, we’ve seen some insane stuff, and it looks like things are only going to get crazier from here.