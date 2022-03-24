‘The View’ Hosts Call Out Democrats For Not Defending Judge Jackson Against ‘Misinformation’

“The View” co-hosts called out Democrats for remaining silent against alleged “misinformation” raised about Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at her confirmation hearing.

“Did it strike anybody as odd that you didn’t hear more Democrats with something to say?” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Thursday.

Co-host Sara Haines replied Democrats could have pushed back against the Senate Republicans’ alleged “misinformation” and “gaslighting.” She then claimed their child pornography claims are a “dog whistle to QAnon.”

“It’s a kind of dog whistle to QAnon,” Haines said. “The extreme QAnon because anything pedophilia, child pornography, it perks their ears up and they know, they expect, these people not to read up and look into it.”

Co-host Joy Behar said the Republican Party is “appealing to lunatics,” to which Goldberg replied that these senators showed no concern toward the allegations against the now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. (RELATED: Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee Defends Record On Child Porn Sentencing)

“I’m kind of shocked about it,” she said. “I feel like if they were so concerned about pedophilia and sex crimes, why didn’t they want to hear the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh? Why weren’t they interested in that? Why didn’t they condemn Matt Gaetz, who is being investigated for allegedly sex trafficking? I was just about to bring up old Roy [Moore], you know I always bring him up. And they didn’t say boom!”

“No, but the Democrats should have said it,” Behar added.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said Democrats always “fall back on decency,” but rather need to see the facts “to their advantage.” She raised the case United States v. Hawkins, where Jackson sentenced an 18-year-old child pornography offender to 3 months imprisonment.

“The facts of that case are very distinct because he was an 18-year-old, he was a teen, and he is gay,” Hostin said. “And he comes from a religious family who abhors homosexuality. He went online to look at gay porn, and yes, some of the images were of children his age and younger. Those are the facts. This is not someone who participated in creating pornographic images, this is not someone that met with an undercover detective to trade information and possibly exchange sex acts.”

She then said Jackson received different treatment because she is a black woman, to which she said she suffered “microaggressions.”

Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have pressed Jackson on her sentencing record in child pornography cases. Hawley questioned Jackson as to why she allegedly apologized to the offender in the Hawkins case and gave him a sentence outside of the mandatory minimum guidelines’ recommendations, to which the nominee replied she had to consider sentencing disparities and outside factors to determine a proper sentence.