Tulsi Gabbard Rips ‘Hypocrisy And Absurdity’ Of SCOTUS Nominee’s Inability To Define ‘Woman’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard ripped the “hypocrisy and absurdity” of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s inability to define “woman.”

“In order to have a Supreme Court committed to protecting the rights of all Americans, including women, every justice needs to understand there is such a thing as a woman, as distinct from a man,” Gabbard said in a Thursday tweet. “Yet when asked to define the word ‘woman,’ Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said ‘I don’t know.’ The hypocrisy and absurdity of this is that she was nominated by President Joe Biden in large part because she is a woman.”

At her Tuesday confirmation hearing, Jackson declined to define the term “woman” when pressed by Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn. The nominee said she could not provide an answer because she is “not a biologist.” When Blackburn asked if the term is too controversial, Jackson said she would review disputes about a definition before making a final decision.

The senator raised the issue of biological men competing in women’s sports, telling Jackson her inability to provide a definition “underscores the dangers” of the new “progressive education.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Not A Biologist’: Judge Jackson Declines To Answer Whether A 20-Week-Old Unborn Child Can Live Outside The Womb)

“The fact that you can’t give me a straight answer about something as fundamental as what a woman is, that underscores the dangers of the kind of progressive education we’re hearing about,” Blackburn said. “Just last week, an entire generation of young girls watched as our taxpayer-funded institutions permitted a biological man to compete and beat a biological woman in the NCAA Swimming Championships.”

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, won the 500-freestyle at the NCAA Swimming Championships, leaving several female competitors to be booted from the competition.

President Joe Biden vowed to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court, despite 76% of the American public believing the president should consider all possible nominees in a January ABC News/Ipsos poll.