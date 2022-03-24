Editorial

Watch The Intense Trailer For Netflix's Upcoming Movie 'Silverton Siege'

Silverton Siege (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L23I_XopoA0)

Netflix’s upcoming movie “Silverton Siege” looks pretty interesting.

The plot of the film from the streaming giant, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Silverton Siege is an action thriller inspired by true events of 1980 South Africa. A trio of freedom fighters get into a collision course with the state after a failed sabotage mission, which turns into a bank hostage standoff. This film is inspired by the real life incident that sparked the global ‘Free Mandela’ movement and features Thabo Rametsi, Noxolo Dlamini and Stefan Erasmus, and Arnold Vosloo.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, it looks like it’s going to be an incredibly intense time. Give it a watch below.

Admittedly, I don’t know anything about the true story behind the movie, but after a quick Google search, I found plenty of details.

I’m not going to spoil it for anyone, but for those of you interested, you can find more details here.

Having said that, I will say the movie looks absolutely incredible. History behind the movie aside, everyone likes a great film that is intense and keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Something tells me “Silverton Siege” will have no problem getting the job down when it finally drops on Netflix.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Silverton Siege” starting April 27 on Netflix!