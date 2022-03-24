Watch The Intense Trailer For Netflix’s Upcoming Movie ‘Silverton Siege’

Netflix’s upcoming movie “Silverton Siege” looks pretty interesting.

The plot of the film from the streaming giant, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Silverton Siege is an action thriller inspired by true events of 1980 South Africa. A trio of freedom fighters get into a collision course with the state after a failed sabotage mission, which turns into a bank hostage standoff. This film is inspired by the real life incident that sparked the global ‘Free Mandela’ movement and features Thabo Rametsi, Noxolo Dlamini and Stefan Erasmus, and Arnold Vosloo.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, it looks like it’s going to be an incredibly intense time. Give it a watch below.

Admittedly, I don’t know anything about the true story behind the movie, but after a quick Google search, I found plenty of details.

I’m not going to spoil it for anyone, but for those of you interested, you can find more details here.

Tumisho Masha stars alongside Michelle Mosalakae on new Netflix film Silverton Siege. Silverton Siege premieres on the 27th April 2022. pic.twitter.com/j2sQRAntO2 — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) March 24, 2022

Having said that, I will say the movie looks absolutely incredible. History behind the movie aside, everyone likes a great film that is intense and keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Something tells me “Silverton Siege” will have no problem getting the job down when it finally drops on Netflix.

Whether you count in sleeps or moons, here’s how many days until your fave titles arrive on Netflix: 1 day – Young, Famous and African

8 days – Bridgerton S2

42 days – Silverton Siege

43 days – Ozark S4 part 2

71 days – Stranger Things S4

98 days – The Umbrella Academy S3 — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) March 17, 2022

For those of you interested, you can catch “Silverton Siege” starting April 27 on Netflix!