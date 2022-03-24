Wisconsin School District Claims White Students Can’t Be Discriminated Against

“To the contrary, the student’s race, sexual orientation and socio-economic status are what are considered to be the majority status and thus do not form a basis for claiming that the student is being treated or has been treated less favorably than persons not in the protected class,” Fredrich’s complaint response said.

WILL called this stance “patently false” because everyone is protected by both federal and state non-discrimination laws, which do not establish a “diminished set of rights for those with ‘majority status'” because all racial groups are “protected ‘classes.'” (RELATED: School District To Host An Event Open To ‘Priority Families Only,’ Separating Attendees By Skin Color)

“They think there’s something called protected classes, where only certain people are in protected classes and that there’s also a majority class that does not benefit from these protections,” Lennington told the DCNF. “That is not what the law is, that’s what Critical Race Theory teaches, but that’s not what the law is.”

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

‘Equity Does Not Mean Equal’

The Elmbrook school board considered a draft of their proposed “Equity Non-Negotiables,” (ENN), which outlined the district’s plans for implementing equity initiatives, but the board voted against them on June 8, according to the draft and meeting minutes.

“Equity does not mean equal,” the ENN draft said. “Achieving educational equity will mean that schools and students may receive different resources based on specific needs.”

“The use of the word equity in modern education means, quite simply, reverse discrimination and reverse discrimination is illegal,” Lennington told the DCNF.

In one section, the ENN said the “the system is responsible for failure,” but vowed to create “a system where success is accessible through a representative and inclusive curriculum that decenters whiteness and prioritizes marginalized communities in all subjects.”

In another part of the draft, the district also said it would “adjust curricula across all subjects to ensure representative anti-racist history of all marginalized groups (including culturally relevant pedagogy).”

“This is a real concrete example of how Critical Race Theory is actually put into practice,” Lennington said. “It means reverse discrimination is important and necessary. It’s just right out of Ibram X Kendi.”

“What it really looks like is students are treated differently,” he added. “They’re given different services based on the color of their skin.”

Kendi is an outspoken proponent of CRT and author of the book “How To Be An Antiracist.”

“There is no such thing as a nonracist or race-neutral policy,” Kendi writes in his book. “Every policy in every institution in every community in every nation is producing or sustaining either racial inequity or equity between racial groups.”

In response to there not being a race-neutral policy, “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination,” according to Kendi.

The ENN also advocates for the use of “culturally relevant pedagogy” in curriculum, which CRT theorist Gloria Ladson-Billings actively promotes and argues is necessary because “teaching is a political act.”

Pedagogy, defined as “the function or work of a teacher” or “the art or science of teaching,” is often used as an umbrella term in conjunction with many CRT euphemisms.

Even though the ENN, which were renamed to “Equity Principles,” did not pass, Lennington said WILL believes Elmbrook Schools and its administrators are still following the suggested initiatives.

“We absolutely believe that they’re still adhering to their equity non-negotiables,” Lennington said. “The teachers, the staff and the administrators are all trained on the non-negotiables and they are adhering to them and there’s no evidence to the contrary.

Elmbrook parent Emily Donohue told the DCNF that the parent group she is involved with received feedback from teachers in the community that Lisa Rettler, Elmbrook’s director of secondary teaching & learning, “advised teachers during summer professional development that the district would move forward with the non-negotiables under a different name [All In For All] because equity had been poorly received.”

“We were surprised to see Lisa Rettler with a sticker proudly displayed on her laptop during a December 2021 board meeting,” Donohue said. “I am not surprised by the language Tanya Fredrich used in her response to the complaint referenced by WILL’s 3/9/22 letter as it mirrors the ‘de-centering whiteness’ portion of the non-negotiables.”

“It means that Elmbrook intends to ignore the God given rights of students outlined in the Constitution so they can play god by choosing winners and losers to ensure equal outcomes,” she added.

“That’s the message I’ve been trying to get out to parents because parents see the word equity all the time, but they don’t realize what it means when your school district is telling you they have equity principles in place,” he added. “What they’re saying is that they’re treating kids differently based on race.”

‘We’ve Heard This Before’

Lennington is in charge of WILL’s “Equality Under The Law Project,” which he said files strategic litigation to protect people’s rights and achieve equal protection under the laws.

“We’ve heard this before. We’ve heard people say, ‘This teacher told me that my son can’t be the victim of race discrimination because he’s white,’ but we’ve never seen it in writing like this,” Lennington told the DCNF. “This is the first time we’ve actually seen it in writing, apart from the [teacher] training materials.”

