Watch The Latest Trailer For Jake Gyllenhaal’s New Movie ‘Ambulance’

Jake Gyllenhaal’s new movie “Ambulance” looks very interesting.

The plot of the Michael Bay film with the Hollywood superstar, according to the trailer’s description, is as follows:

Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t–his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.

The film is already generating a ton of buzz, and the latest preview will only get people more amped up. Give it a watch below.

I can only speak for myself, but this movie looks like it’s going to be Gyllenhaal’s next major hit. It looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

It feels like it’s been a long time since we last had an outstanding action movie, and I have a feeling “Ambulance” is going to fill the void.

Furthermore, we know Michael Bay is the king of explosions. Nobody does them better. It’s the major thing he’s known for.

The man is the king of destruction, and I have no doubt there will be plenty of destruction in “Ambulance.”

You can all catch it starting April 8!