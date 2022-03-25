Editorial

Incredible Viral Videos Show An American Fighting In Ukraine

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

American James Vasquez has generated a ton of attention online during the Russia/Ukraine war.

Vasquez is an American volunteer and veteran from Connecticut fighting in Ukraine against the Russian invaders, according to the Daily Mail, and his videos are crazy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a pair of videos recently tweeted by the veteran, Vasquez was standing near smoldering Russian armor in full combat gear with a rifle, and he talked about taking out the invading forces.

“This village has been Russian occupied for a month, they terrorized the people and took their food. Today we entered, took out 7 tanks and countless Russians thus liberating these people,” he explained in one of the tweets.

Vasquez also tweeted that he’s the only American fighting with his group and that there isn’t a large amount of people from the USA in his area.

The guts on this guy are downright insane. I 100% can’t imagine being in his shoes. He just jumped on over to Ukraine and hopped right into a war zone.

Not only is he in Ukraine, but he’s also apparently putting in some work. If that’s not impressive, I don’t know what is.

Make sure to keep checking back for the most insane videos out of Ukraine as we have them. All the content is nuts.