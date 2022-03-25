Incredible Viral Videos Show An American Fighting In Ukraine

American James Vasquez has generated a ton of attention online during the Russia/Ukraine war.

Vasquez is an American volunteer and veteran from Connecticut fighting in Ukraine against the Russian invaders, according to the Daily Mail, and his videos are crazy.

In a pair of videos recently tweeted by the veteran, Vasquez was standing near smoldering Russian armor in full combat gear with a rifle, and he talked about taking out the invading forces.

For those of you correcting me on tanks. I know some are armored vehicle. Just did not want to get into semantics but here’s some tanks to make you feel better👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/uWDtwlLDC9 — James Vasquez (@jmvasquez1974) March 25, 2022

“This village has been Russian occupied for a month, they terrorized the people and took their food. Today we entered, took out 7 tanks and countless Russians thus liberating these people,” he explained in one of the tweets.

This village has been Russian occupied for a month, they terrorized the people and took their food. Today we entered, took out 7 tanks and countless Russians thus liberating these people pic.twitter.com/0Fm3qHdepB — James Vasquez (@jmvasquez1974) March 24, 2022

Vasquez also tweeted that he’s the only American fighting with his group and that there isn’t a large amount of people from the USA in his area.

I just want to make it clear I’m the only American I’ve seen here. I don’t want the Russian propaganda machine saying there is a battalion of Americans which I’ve already seen. Here alone on my own accord in a complete voluntary capacity — James Vasquez (@jmvasquez1974) March 25, 2022

The guts on this guy are downright insane. I 100% can’t imagine being in his shoes. He just jumped on over to Ukraine and hopped right into a war zone.

Not only is he in Ukraine, but he’s also apparently putting in some work. If that’s not impressive, I don’t know what is.

Myself and a UK soldier regularly hold training on our down time. Tactical maneuvers, first aid, etc. they are eager and fast learners. It’s really an honor to be fighting with these fine men pic.twitter.com/SalpaiZ7l0 — James Vasquez (@jmvasquez1974) March 25, 2022

