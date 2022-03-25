Man Punches Airline Employee At The Atlanta Airport In Crazy Viral Video

A man has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a video tweeted by @OffCyndisc, a man at the Atlanta Airport punched an employee of an airline in absolutely brutal fashion. He literally walked up to the man behind the counter and hammered him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the absolutely insane fight video below.

Craziness breaks out in the Atlanta Airport! 🥴👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/XdjmG5ehrN — Cyndi Burnham Schonefeld (@OffCyndisc) March 23, 2022

What the hell was this guy’s problem? Why did he think punching a man was an acceptable thing to do at an airport?

If you ever find yourself brawling at an airport, you know things have really gone off the rails.

Woman Gets Destroyed During Brutal Brawl. The Video Will Have Your Head Spinning https://t.co/Z4GY4xT1Tk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2022

I’m not even sure you can call this a brawl. It was more or less just a straight up attack on the guy behind the counter.

It’s about as savage and unbelievable as it gets. Furthermore, where the hell are the police? It’s an airport! Does it really take this long for someone with a gun and a badge to respond?

If the answer is yes, that doesn’t make me very comfortable!

Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Major College Basketball Game. The Videos Are Pure Chaos https://t.co/09CfMe5brA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2022

Make better decisions, folks. Make much better decisions!