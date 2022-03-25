Californians Are Going To Tijuana For Gas

About half the cars that pulled into a Rendichicas gas station in Tijuana, Mexico, had California license plates, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

In the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, about 12 miles south of Chula Vista, California, regular gas sells for about $3.96 a gallon – about $2 less than in California, according to the Los Angeles Times. (RELATED: Ice-T Goes Viral With Hilarious Comments On Gas Prices)

Californians are going to Tijuana to get cheap gas (“Cheap” being an extremely relative term, it’s still $3.96 a gallon there) – https://t.co/6OPw2ii1Li — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) March 25, 2022

Banners at Mexican gas stations in Tijuana have signs that say “Cheaper than in the U.S.A.!” Another advertisement says “Don’t worry, be happy in Tijuana,” according to the outlet.

Patricia Saharagui, a spokesperson for the Rendichicas gas station chain, welcomed Californians and estimated that its border locations have seen a six percent increase in sales since the end of February, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised to keep gas prices in check by giving subsidies to Mexican oil companies and refineries, the outlet reported.

“The state should not neglect its social responsibility, and the state is here to protect people,” Obrador said at a recent news conference, according to the Los Angeles Times. “It’s not about leaving everything up to the market.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom released plans Wednesday for a proposal to pay owners of cars registered in California $400.