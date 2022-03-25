Fire Erupts In Denver Broncos’ Stadium

The Broncos’ stadium in Denver, Colorado, caught fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out inside the Empower Field at Mile High stadium Thursday on one of the higher levels, burning several rows of seats before 911 was called, according to Fox News. The Denver Fire Department stated in a Thursday tweet that the cause of the fire is unknown at present.

#DenverFireDepartment crews are extinguishing a fire at Mile high stadium, 1701 Bryant. Unknown cause at this time, but fire affected has affected the suite are and the third level seating area. pic.twitter.com/vjnLaQg55X — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2022

The location of the fire was a construction zone at the famous stadium, Empower Field at Mile High said in a tweet.

CBS Denver reporter Dillon Thomas stated on Twitter that a few people were on a tour of the stadium and noticed a seat on fire near the East Club Lounge before evacuating.

The suite and third-level seating areas were most impacted by the fire, according to the fire department.

Denver Fire Department spokesperson Greg Pixley called it a “significant fire” that impacted at least 1,000 square feet, CNN reported.

With the help of firefighters called to the site, the fire was extinguished, the outlet noted. There were no reports of people sustaining injuries.

The stadium has been home to the Denver Broncos since 2001, holding up to some 76,100 fans during football games.