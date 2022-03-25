Dog Dumped For Being ‘Gay’ Gets Rescued By Gay Couple

The “gay” dog left at an animal shelter by owners has reportedly found his forever home with a gay couple.

Fezco was dumped by previous owners for being “gay” after humping another male dog. The 4 or 5-year-old dog from Charlotte, North Carolina, was surrendered to Stanly County Animal Protective Services, according to WCCB-TV. (RELATED: Family Dumps Dog At Shelter Because They Fear Dog Is Gay)

A dog dumped at a shelter in North Carolina because his owners thought he was gay has found a new home with a ‘loving gay family’ — and a new name.https://t.co/VOZghrbnER — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 24, 2022

Gay couple Steve Nichols and John Winn felt compelled to learn more about his story, leading to their adoption of him, NBC News reported Friday.

“We’ve been together for 33 years, and in 33 years, we’ve faced the same ignorance, bigotry, but we talked about it, and we thought, ‘This time we’re going to do something about it,’” Nichols said, pitching the idea to his partner, according to NBC News.

The partners noticed that Fezco was not in a healthy state and took him to Pressly Animal Hospital, where he will be treated for heartworms and will be neutered, according to WCCB-Charlotte.

“All dogs do it. It’s a dominance thing and a play thing,” veterinarian Dr. William Pressly reportedly said of the dog’s supposed sexual orientation.

Nichols and Winn have reportedly renamed Fezco after Oscar Wilde, the famous Irish playwright and poet.