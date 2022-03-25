Rep. Jim Jordan Says Republicans Need To Discuss Possible Impeachment Of Biden

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said Friday that the House of Representatives needs to discuss possibly impeaching President Joe Biden.

Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, cited Biden’s inability to handle the large influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, The Washington Times reported. The Ohio representative said a possible impeachment would have to be agreed upon by every House Republican.

“I think that’s definitely a discussion we have to have,” Jordan told the outlet. “The conference has to decide. You have to have complete buy-in from the entire conference and leadership of our conference.”

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Biden could be impeached if Republicans regain control of the House after the 2022 midterm elections “whether it’s justified or not,” the Texas Tribune reported.

“Democrats weaponized impeachment,” he said, referencing the House Democrats twice impeaching former President Donald Trump. “They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. And one of the real disadvantages of doing that…is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a resolution to impeach then-President-elect Biden days before he had entered office. (RELATED: ‘The News Was Fake’: Rep. Jim Jordan Takes Shots The Media For Disavowing Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

“I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable,” Greene said. “We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies. So on January 21, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.”

Republicans have been highly critical of the Biden presidency, particularly the southern border where Border Patrol apprehended 164,973 in February, a 7% increase from the previous month. The administration has also received a wave of intense backlash for the withdrawal of Afghanistan.