Kansas Is The Last One Seed Remaining In The NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament has been engulfed by chaos after two more massive upsets.

As of Friday morning, which is halfway through the Sweet 16, the only one seed remaining is Kansas. Baylor lost last weekend, and Arizona and Gonzaga both fell in massive upsets Thursday night to Houston and Arkansas, respectively. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So, going into the second day of Sweet 16 action, the only one seed left is Kansas, who plays against Providence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Men’s Basketball (@uhcougarmbk)

I’m honestly not even sure the last time we saw upsets like this. Again, the Sweet 16 isn’t even finished yet and 75% of the one seeds are gone.

Their hopes and dreams are dead before even getting close to sniffing a spot in the title game. Brackets are busted, fans are pissed and Kansas is now the only option for a one seed to win the tournament.

Does this chaos not entertain you? Is this not insanely fun? The answer to both questions is yes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball (@razorbackmbb)

Upsets are one of the best parts of March Madness, but this tournament has been on a different level. Not only is nobody safe, but it feels like the traditional powers are getting absolutely destroyed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball (@razorbackmbb)

I’ll also admit that I’m insanely biased here because I have Kansas winning the whole thing, and I love the fact the path has been cleared. Even if I didn’t, I would still be soaking up all this carnage. Two huge upsets on the first night of the Sweet 16! You have to love it!