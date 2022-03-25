Editorial

North Korea Releases Amazing Video Of Kim Jong Un Celebrating A Missile Launch

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

North Korea has dropped the hottest propaganda film of 2022, and it’s only March!

According to the Washington Post, the communist dictatorship released a 15-minute hype video celebrating the launch of the Hwasong-17. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of us who can’t wait to see every second of the glorious video, you can watch it below. Trust me when I say that it will be the funniest and best thing you see all damn day.

While all 15 minutes were outstanding, let’s not ignore the fact that the best part of the video by far is when Kim Jong Un whipped off his sunglasses in slow motion.

You can say a lot about North Korea going forward, but the one thing you’ll never be able to say again is that Kim doesn’t know how to move the needle.

That was absolutely electric. It was better than 90% of the stuff we see out of Hollywood these days. I was hooked from start to finish, and I hate the North Korean government.

Honestly, I’m conflicted. I would love to see Kim fall as the ruler, but I would absolutely miss these hype videos. He literally made the prospect of nuclear war cool again.

While America shouldn’t copy much of North Korea, we should 100% steal this vibe. Our new policy must be that we release majestic videos celebrating our greatest weapons.

That’s something all Americans should get behind!