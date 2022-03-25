North Korea Releases Amazing Video Of Kim Jong Un Celebrating A Missile Launch

North Korea has dropped the hottest propaganda film of 2022, and it’s only March!

According to the Washington Post, the communist dictatorship released a 15-minute hype video celebrating the launch of the Hwasong-17. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of us who can’t wait to see every second of the glorious video, you can watch it below. Trust me when I say that it will be the funniest and best thing you see all damn day.

While all 15 minutes were outstanding, let’s not ignore the fact that the best part of the video by far is when Kim Jong Un whipped off his sunglasses in slow motion.

BREAKING: North Korea’s state-run television shows edited footage of Kim Jong Un guiding the test-launch of what the country referred to as the Hwasong-17 ICBM. Latest story: https://t.co/belL7EdPUl

(Video: KCTV) pic.twitter.com/APifRhtJVr — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) March 25, 2022

You can say a lot about North Korea going forward, but the one thing you’ll never be able to say again is that Kim doesn’t know how to move the needle.

That was absolutely electric. It was better than 90% of the stuff we see out of Hollywood these days. I was hooked from start to finish, and I hate the North Korean government.

Kim Jong Un about to drop the hottest mixtape of 2022pic.twitter.com/G8lndl10Xn — Old Row (@OldRowViral) March 25, 2022

Honestly, I’m conflicted. I would love to see Kim fall as the ruler, but I would absolutely miss these hype videos. He literally made the prospect of nuclear war cool again.

While America shouldn’t copy much of North Korea, we should 100% steal this vibe. Our new policy must be that we release majestic videos celebrating our greatest weapons.

NEW: North Korea’s state-run television shows the moment the country’s military officials count down from 10 before they push what appears to be the launch button for Thursday’s ICBM. Read more about the launch: https://t.co/1pa0Xs9ryd

(Video: KCTV) pic.twitter.com/03mwM0haBS — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) March 25, 2022

That’s something all Americans should get behind!