REPORT: Manager Fatally Shoots Man Trying To Rob His Store In The Head

A Philadelphia store manager fatally shot an attempted robbery suspect Thursday night, according to reports.

The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. at a Dollar General store, according to 6abc. The unidentified 36-year-old suspect walked into the store and told the casher it was a robbery and to open there register, 6abc reported, citing Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace.

“The manager came over, attempted to talk to him,” according to Pace. “The suspect then said again, ‘I have a gun, give me all your money.'”

UPDATE : POLICE: The store manager who is licensed to carry shot and killed a man who said he had a gun and ordered the cashier to empty the register. Police say he had what looked like a weapon, it turned out to be an object police think he made to look like a gun but wasn’t. https://t.co/rcpgTrBB6v — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) March 25, 2022

The suspect whipped out what turned out to be a toy gun wrapped in plastic, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported. The store manager then fired one fatal shot to the suspect’s head, police said. The suspect died at the scene. The manager is licensed to carry, according to 6abc. (RELATED: Philadelphia Teen Shoots Robber At Point Blank Range In Wild Video)

The manager is not expected to face charges. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.