REPORT: Manager Fatally Shoots Man Trying To Rob His Store In The Head

A Philadelphia Dollar General where a would-be robbery suspect was fatally shot by the store manager [Twitter Screenshot Annie McCormick]

[Twitter Screenshot Annie McCormick]

Brianna Lyman Reporter
A Philadelphia store manager fatally shot an attempted robbery suspect Thursday night, according to reports.

The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. at a Dollar General store, according to 6abc. The unidentified 36-year-old suspect walked into the store and told the casher it was a robbery and to open there register, 6abc reported, citing Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace.

“The manager came over, attempted to talk to him,” according to Pace. “The suspect then said again, ‘I have a gun, give me all your money.'”

The suspect whipped out what turned out to be a toy gun wrapped in plastic, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported. The store manager then fired one fatal shot to the suspect’s head, police said. The suspect died at the scene. The manager is licensed to carry, according to 6abc. (RELATED: Philadelphia Teen Shoots Robber At Point Blank Range In Wild Video)

The manager is not expected to face charges. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.