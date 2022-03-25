‘Fortunately, The Law Does Not Agree’: Project Veritas’ Lawyers Respond To DOJ Letter

Project Veritas’ attorneys replied Thursday to the Department of Justice that called “accusations” against the government “baseless.”

“In its arrogance, the government argues in its March 23, 2022 filing that this Court is powerless to stop it from reviewing journalist’s privileged communications, and even powerless to require the government to explain the circumstances of its privilege invasions to date,” Project Veritas’ attorneys Paul Calli and Charles Short wrote to U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Analisa Torres. “Fortunately, the law does not agree.” (RELATED: REPORT: Project Veritas Videos Stokes Turmoil At NYT, Executive Editor Calls Out Ensnared Reporter)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Project Veritas (@project_veritas)

The letter went on to claim that the government is dodging the most critical issue, that President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice had been allegedly spying on Project Veritas for 16 months.

The nonprofit news organization recently claimed the DOJ granted seven secret orders, warrants and subpoenas from six judges within the SDNY to force Microsoft to provide the journalists’ constitutionally protected information.

“The DOJ’s word salad of non-denials doesn’t pass constitutional muster,” Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said to his Telegram followers in regards to the issue.

“We smell a rat. We will not be bullied. We will never relent. We are doing this for all journalists and the first amendment,” O’Keefe wrote.