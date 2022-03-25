Editorial

REPORT: Keanu Reeves’ Movies Are Blocked In China Because He Supports Tibet

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 06: Host/producer Keanu Reeves speaks onstage during the "Side by Side" panel at the PBS portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 6, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.

Movies with Keanu Reeves are reportedly blocked in China.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the superstar actor recently attended an event supporting Tibet, and the hammer has apparently now dropped. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Los Angeles Times reported that “the vast majority” movies featuring Reeves have been pulled from Chinese streaming services.

It’s worth noting that it’s not clear whether the government ordered the movies to be censored or if the streamers got it done ahead of an inevitable decision from the CCP.

Those in Tibet view the area as independent, while China views it as part of its own territory, according to the BBC. That has led to a long-standing feud, and Reeves will now have to pay a price for choosing to stand with the people of Tibet.

This is the latest example of China attempting to censor western culture. When former Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey supported people in Hong Kong, the CCP went to war with the NBA.

Now, Reeves is apparently no longer welcomed with open arms for the terrible crime of supporting Tibet! China certainly can’t tolerate differing opinions in 2022!

You either get in line with what the dictatorship wants, or you’re done! There are countless examples of American companies bowing to the CCP and the Olympics were just hosted in the dictatorship. However, if you go against China, the country will attempt to ruin you.

That’s what’s happening here, and you’d be foolish to think otherwise.