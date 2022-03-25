REPORT: Putin Compares The Treatment Of Russia To J.K. Rowling, Says Both Are Victims Of Being Canceled

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly gave an unreal speech Friday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Russian leader addressed people on state TV as the war rages in Ukraine, and he made a mind-boggling comparison involving “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Putin claimed the treatment of Russia since the war in Ukraine started and backlash against J.K. Rowling for believing in biology is proof that the West likes to “cancel” people.

Specifically, when speaking of the legendary author, Putin said she was canceled because “didn’t satisfy the demands of gender rights,” according to the same report. Rowling has famously stood in support of biological women amid debates about transgender people.

He also added, “They are now trying to cancel our country. I’m talking about the progressive discrimination of everything to do with Russia,” and compared modern day “cancel culture” to Nazis burning books, according to THR.

You can watch the reported clip below with a voiceover translation.

“It’s impossible to imagine such a thing in our country” President Vladimir Putin uses J K Rowling as an example of Western cynicism and “cancel culture”, which he says is currently being aimed at Russia. Latest on Ukraine: https://t.co/XTFXr6HmAe 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/TyH9lddC5k — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 25, 2022

When your back is against the wall, you might as well swing for the fences. Comparing yourself to arguably the most famous author ever because you’re being sanctioned to hell for starting a war is next level.

It’s so bold that you almost have to respect it. It’s complete nonsense, but that doesn’t mean it’s not incredibly funny.

Rowling brought joy to countless people with “Harry Potter,” and Putin has brought death and destruction to the good people of Ukraine.

Yes, she faced dumb criticism for pointing out basic facts, but they’re still not even close to being the same.

Let us know what you think of Putin’s reported remarks in the comments below.