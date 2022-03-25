Rob O’Neill Talks About The One Killing He Regularly Thinks About, And It’s Not Osama Bin Laden

Rob O’Neill often thinks about a man he killed, and it’s not Osama Bin Laden.

I sat down with the former SEAL Team 6 operator to discuss his new book “The Way Forward,” life and much more.

During the interview, we touched on the one man Rob killed that thinks about daily, and it’s not Osama Bin Laden. He told me a story about a man he shot and killed in Iraq during a raid, and how the further he steps back from the mission, the more reflective he is.

You can watch him break it down below.

As I’m sure you can all tell, it’s a death that has weighed on him over the years. Seeing as how O’Neill was the triggerman to put Osama Bin Laden down, I’m sure most of you probably would have thought that famous raid was often on his mind.

Turns out, that’s not the case at all. It’s the unnamed man in Iraq who he often finds himself thinking about, and I find that fascinating. As he said, he “had to kill him” when he reached for the AK-47, but I’m sure that doesn’t make it any easier in the grand scheme of things.

Is America capable of flying into Moscow and killing Putin? I asked former SEAL Team 6 member Rob O’Neill, who famously shot Osama Bin Laden, if we could pull the mission off and his answer is worth hearing! ENJOY: pic.twitter.com/PIUCClCcbZ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 23, 2022

I can’t encourage you all enough to watch the entire interview. It’s worth every second of your time!