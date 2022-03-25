STUDY: LeBron James Is The Most Hated Player In The NBA

NBA fans really don’t like LeBron James.

According to a study from Betonline.ag that compiled negative tweets about players, the four-time NBA champion and Lakers superstar is the most hated player in the league by a massive margin.

Kevin Durant is the second most hated, but again, the gap between him and LeBron is gigantic. You can see the entire rankings below.

We scoured the internet over the last days to figure out which NBA player is the most hated. The answer will *NOT* surprise you. pic.twitter.com/TskOKfXoGR — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) March 24, 2022

Is anyone surprised that LeBron James is the most hated player in the NBA? I’m damn sure not surprised one bit.

When you become ultra-political instead of focusing on sports, people are going to stop cheering for you. That’s just a fact.

LeBron James continues to act like a child, and his behavior is downright embarrassing. If we wouldn’t tolerate his actions from a kid, why fans and teammates tolerating it from a grown man? He needs to grow up. pic.twitter.com/bXAW1OHQlJ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 16, 2022

To make matters worse for LeBron, he’s done some incredibly stupid things. Most notably, he doxxed a police officer who shot a woman attempting to stab someone.

For those of you never saw that all-time stupid tweet, you can see a screenshot in my tweet below.

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever. I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

Let’s also not forget when LeBron James seemingly decided to side with China over former Rockets GM Daryl Morey.

LeBron is an incredible basketball player, but he’s managed to turn the league against him because he refuses to focus on what made him rich. It’s that simple.