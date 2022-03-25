Editorial

STUDY: LeBron James Is The Most Hated Player In The NBA

LeBron James (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
NBA fans really don’t like LeBron James.

According to a study from Betonline.ag that compiled negative tweets about players, the four-time NBA champion and Lakers superstar is the most hated player in the league by a massive margin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kevin Durant is the second most hated, but again, the gap between him and LeBron is gigantic. You can see the entire rankings below.

Is anyone surprised that LeBron James is the most hated player in the NBA? I’m damn sure not surprised one bit.

When you become ultra-political instead of focusing on sports, people are going to stop cheering for you. That’s just a fact.

To make matters worse for LeBron, he’s done some incredibly stupid things. Most notably, he doxxed a police officer who shot a woman attempting to stab someone.

For those of you never saw that all-time stupid tweet, you can see a screenshot in my tweet below.

Let’s also not forget when LeBron James seemingly decided to side with China over former Rockets GM Daryl Morey.

LeBron is an incredible basketball player, but he’s managed to turn the league against him because he refuses to focus on what made him rich. It’s that simple.