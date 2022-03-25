Watch The Incredibly Dark Trailer For HBO’s Upcoming Movie ‘The Survivor’

HBO’s upcoming Holocaust movie “The Survivor” looks incredibly dark.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

When the Nazis invade Poland, Harry Haft is sent to the Auschwitz extermination camp. He is a powerfully built man, so a charming but sadistic Nazi officer offers him an impossible deal: fight fellow prisoners in the boxing ring for the amusement of his captors, or die. The winner of the bout survives to fight again. The loser is shot or sent to the gas chamber. How far will Harry’s will to live take him? What will he do to escape the death all around him?

The trailer for the movie has me thinking it’s going to be the best movie of Ben Foster’s career, but there won’t be much smiling at all. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

This movie looks like it’s going to take viewers to a dark place in the worst of ways, and the fact it’s a true story makes it much harder to stomach.

I’d never heard of Harry Haft prior to watching the trailer, and after googling his name, I’m not sure I’ve heard too many stories that match his.

Watch the first trailer for ‘THE SURVIVOR,’ Barry Levinson’s Auschwitz/Boxing drama starring Ben Foster, Vicky Krieps, Billy Magnussen, Peter Sarsgaard, John Leguizamo, and more, coming to HBO on April 27. https://t.co/zDzEcrq1vw pic.twitter.com/O5hr0dwb1n — The Playlist (@ThePlaylistNews) March 23, 2022

You can check it out for yourself. I don’t want to spoil anything, but there’s no doubt he managed to survive the worst kind of pain and humiliation humans can inflict on each other.

Now, Foster will bring his story to millions of fans around the globe.

For those of you interested in “The Survivor,” which should be anyone interested in history, you can catch it starting April 27.