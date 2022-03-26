Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in a Colombia hotel room Friday.

Hawkins, 50, had played with the band for 25 years with his best friend and frontman Dave Grohl, according to the Associated Press. No cause of death has been released, but the band released a statement on Twitter regarding the “tragic and untimely loss” of the drummer.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” the statement read.

The band was scheduled to play at the Festival Estereo Picnic on Friday night in Bogota before Lollapalooza Brasil this coming Sunday, according to CNN. (RELATED: Hayden Panettiere Caught On Video In Huge Bar Fight; Gets Patron In Epic Headlock)

Emergency services were dispatched to the Four Seasons Casa Medina Hotel, where Hawkins was believed to be staying, the New York Post reported. Bogota’s emergency center had allegedly received a report of a patient with “chest pain” before the ambulance was dispatched, according to AP.

Musicians like Finneas Eilish, Ozzy Osbourne, Tom Morello, and Gene Simmons all took to social media to share their heartbreak for the loss of Hawkins, the Post continued. “Upon first meeting, our bond was immediate, and we grew closer with every day, every song, every note that we ever played together,” Grohl wrote of Hawkins in his 2021 book “The Storyteller,” according to the AP. “We are absolutely meant to be, and I am grateful that we found each other in this lifetime.”