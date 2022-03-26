Nancy Pelosi Says She Eats Ice Cream For Breakfast

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told podcast host Ruthie Rogers Tuesday that she enjoys eating chocolate ice cream for breakfast and that she used to try to steal the dessert in college.

“It’s convenient, it’s right there, it has a long shelf life, you don’t have to worry about it,” Pelosi said on an episode of the River Café Table 4 podcast. “I have it for breakfast. It’s a great way to start the day.” (RELATED: Pelosi Toasts To Joe Biden, But One Small Detail Might Spell Bad Luck For The President)

The only way to start the day! I’m with her! Forget your politics and go with it! https://t.co/igr8HNNui5 — Jefferson Graham (@jeffersongraham) March 25, 2022

“I don’t have it every day, but I have it often,” the Democrat from California explained.

Pelosi shared a childhood memory of her brother bringing vanilla ice cream home for her, which she hid under her bed because it wasn’t chocolate, People magazine explained.

Pelosi further elaborated that as a student at Trinity College in Washington, D.C., she and her friends would try to steal the ice cream from the dining hall. They would order pizza to distract the dining room guard while they stole the ice cream.

“Now [the freezer] was locked, so you could only lift it a little bit and then put the scooper in there and pull it out,” she said on the podcast. “It’s hard to tell a flavor in the dark. You could tell if it’s chocolate or not, but peach, strawberry, and the rest, that kind of comes together.”

Pelosi’s affinity for the dessert garnered her scrutiny after she released a video showcasing her refrigerator fully stocked with it while the U.S. experienced skyrocketing unemployment and economic turmoil early in the COVID-19 pandemic.