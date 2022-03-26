Rob O’Neill Discusses Misconceptions About His Political Views, Says ‘Everything The Left Touches Turns To Sh*t’

Rob O’Neill’s political views aren’t super complex to understand.

There are some people out there who think the former Navy SEAL, who shot Osama Bin Laden, is a big time right-winger and only has those viewpoints. It turns out that’s not actually true. During my exclusive interview with the former SEAL Team 6 member, he made it clear he just likes to state the obvious and keep things simple.

“I try to say the most obvious thing. I don’t give a shit what station I’m on. It’s the same message. I’m just telling you what I think, and right now, everything the left touches turns to shit. That’s just what happens,” O’Neill explained during the interview when talking about his politics.

You can watch his full comments below.

It really doesn’t get much more simple than that! Not at all. O’Neill isn’t some far right winger or far left winger.

He’s just a regular guy who likes to speak his mind and call stuff out as he sees it. What more could you honestly want? It’s rather refreshing to talk with a guy who isn’t interested in being partisan at all.

