‘They Better Speak Out’: Sen. Amy Klobuchar Rips Supreme Court’s Silence On New Ginni Thomas Reports

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar called out the U.S. Supreme Court for their current silence on new reports regarding Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Ginni.

Ginni Thomas has come under fire over new reports received by the Jan. 6 committee, which allege that she urged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election results via text message, the Washington Post reported.

“The facts are clear here, this is unbelievable,” Klobuchar said Sunday. “You have the wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice advocating for an insurrection, advocating for overturning a legal election to the sitting president’s chief of staff. And, she also knows this election, these cases, are gonna come before her husband. This is a textbook case for removing him, recusing him from these decisions. And… all I hear is silence from the Supreme Court right now, and that better change in the coming week.”

The senator said federal courts, except the Court, have ethics rules requiring judges to recuse themselves from cases where they hold a personal matter or connection. She said Thomas recused himself from a 1994 case regarding a school his son attended, and Justice Stephen Breyer to a case connected to an entity his wife held a position on. (RELATED: Ginni Thomas Interviews Her Husband Justice Thomas For DCNF)

ABC host Jon Karl then asked what the outcome will be if Thomas does not recuse himself from cases involving the election.

“The entire integrity of the Court is on the line here, and they had better speak out on this because you cannot have a justice hearing cases related to this election,” she continued. “And in fact, the ethics rules that applied to all the other federal judges, say that it involves a family member or appearance of impartiality, they have to recuse themselves. So, not only should he recuse himself, but this Supreme Court badly needs ethics rules.”

Establishment media has largely criticized Ginni, such as The New Yorker publishing the headline titled “Is Ginni Thomas A Threat To The Supreme Court?” and NPR posting “How Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, influences the Supreme Court.

Many have said Justice Thomas should have recused himself from cases involving the 2020 election, according to the Washington Post. The 73-year-old justice has recused himself from 32 cases in the last 28 years.