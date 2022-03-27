LeBron James Wins Worst Actor Razzie Award For ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

LeBron James has hit a humiliating new low.

The four-time NBA champion won a Razzie Award for Worst Actor Saturday for his performance in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

https://t.co/y5cQVqLiYf LeBron was a big winner Saturday night … singled out for his work in a big-budget movie — cause he won some Razzies!!! — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 26, 2022

LeBron and the film also won Worst Screen Couple and Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. So, all the way around, it was a disaster for the Lakers star.

It turns out that when you make a movie nobody asked for, the reaction isn’t going to be overwhelmingly positive!

I honestly couldn’t even bring myself to watch “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” I couldn’t put myself through the pain and misery.

Everyone I know who watched it thought it was absolute trash, and apparently, the people running the Razzies agreed!

Maybe, LeBron should spend more time focusing on winning basketball games and less time on making movies that are awful. If he did that, maybe the Lakers wouldn’t be failing in epic fashion.